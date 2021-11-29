Next up - Dundee United at Fir Park

Dundee United will provide Motherwell’s opposition for Tuesday’s floodlit game at Fir Park. Can the ‘Well recover from the loss at Dens?

Graham Alexander’s players are aware that they were well short of their best when they were soundly beaten by United’s neighbours at the weekend. They know a more committed and energetic performance is needed if they are to reduce the four point advantage United hold in the league table.

Last time the teams met at Fir Park

The manager is not shy to make changes and we can expect a shake-up of the staring eleven. Kevin Van Veen and Jordan Roberts offered some spark when they joined the recovery attempt for the second half at Dens Park and they may be starters. Stephen O’Donnnell and Jake Carroll will also feel that they can make a contribution.

The visitors have had one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five outings and currently hold fourth place in the table. They dropped two points in Dingwall on Saturday with the loss of a goal in added time. Louis Appéré scored his first in a year for the Tangerines and he could earn a start on Tuesday.

Calum Butcher will be missing from the United midfield as he completes his two match ban for a red card against Aberdeen.

Tam Courts has been praised for his approach to the game. Playing out from the back whether under pressure or not and declining the long ball version of the game is pleasing on the eye. Motherwell will have to work hard to gain control but it may be that this group finds it easier to face this type of opposition.

A point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Remember the last visit of Dundee United?