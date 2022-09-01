Next up - Dundee United at Fir Park

Motherwell and Dundee United will look to build on their midweek cup successes when they meet on league business at Fir Park on Saturday.

The visitors, having sacked Jack Ross at the start of the week, produced a 2-1 win over Livingston on Wednesday to make progress in the League Cup. Under the charge of interim manager Liam Fox they stopped the early season rot.

Following an opening day point at Kilmarnock, four losses culminating in a 9-0 drubbing from Celtic have left United holding up the table. After only five rounds of fixtures a goal difference of -16 tell the tale.

The last meeting took place in a deluge

Tony Watt will likely make a first return to Fir Park since his defection to United in January. By coincidence he scored the winning goal for Motherwell when United last visited in November. He will be partnered by Steven Fletcher in attack in a pairing that is sure to keep the ‘Well defence alert.

Motherwell had the game against Inverness under such control that Stevie Hammell was able to blood a handful of new faces on Wednesday. Particular local pride was invested in the appearances of Stuart McKinstry and Lennon Miller. There is nothing finer for a community club than for it to promote young supporters through the ranks.

Hammell will have no thought of the sentimental side of the game on Saturday as he continues to focus his players on his football philosophy. His side is bound to meet stiffer resistance than was offered on Wednesday.

The new, free flowing Motherwell will cross the white line confident that a positive result is within reach. A close game is likely but the balance should end with the home side, 2-1.

Remember the last visit from Dundee United?