Next up - Hearts at Tynecastle

Motherwell and Hearts meet at Tynecastle on Saturday in a meeting of third v fourth. Can ‘Well narrow the gap?

Previous meetings this season have delivered 2-0 home wins, the most recent thanks to goals from Connor Shields and Ricki Lamie in November.

Since that loss Hearts have won five and lost three to secure a strong grip on third place with Motherwell seven points behind. They came close to holding Celtic on Wednesday and appear to be a team on form.

Liam Kelly saved the penalty

The winter window has revealed that a mainstay of their defence, John Souttar, has agreed a pre-contract with Rangers but he remains in the team. Additions to the Tynecastle squad are defender Nathaniel Atkinson and striker Ellis Simms. Both took the field in midweek.

Motherwell and Hibs plodded to a goalless draw at Fir Park on Wednesday and the performance will to little to encourage Saturday’s travelling support. Graham Alexander’s team will not be short of effort and determination but they lack the guile and craft needed to create many scoring opportunities.

Ross Tierney added a few more minutes to his new Motherwell career and Liam Shaw had a brief taste of the Fir Park pitch. There may be a chance of a place for one of them given Liam Donnelly’s suspension although Callum Slattery will feel he has first dibs.

The manager may shuffle his forwards but without a replacement for Tony Watt creativity is in short supply.

The defence prevented Hibs from having any shot on target (though that says much about the Leith outfit) and if they can build another shutout we may see another goalless encounter, 0-0.

Remember the last trip to Tynecastle?