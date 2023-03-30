Next up - Hibs at Easter Road

Motherwell travel to Easter Road on Saturday looking to add to the ten points earned under the charge of Stuart Kettlewell.

Hibs and Motherwell had recent successful runs ended with encounters with the Glasgow sides and a tight contest seems likely.

The visitors had a four game unbeaten run before a 4-2 loss to Rangers ahead of the international break while Hibs collected 13 points from a possible 15 before losses to both of the Old Firm.

Sean Goss at Easter Road

Kettlewell planned to watch his players in a closed doors match with Irish side St Patrick's Athletic last Friday as he made the best of the ‘free’ week to increase familiarity with the squad without the pressure of an upcoming competitive game.

Although his options for Saturday’s game have widened with the availability of Bevis Mugabi, Mikael Mandron and Shane Blaney he will have to make a midfield change as Callum Slattery’s is suspended.

Hibs will miss Elie Youan’s forward runs following his disputed red card a fortnight ago but Kevin Nisbet will have fond memories of the last time he faced Motherwell; he scored a hat-trick at Fir Park in January.

Connor Shields was sent off on Motherwell’s last visit to Leith before conceding the only goal of the game to Ryan Porteous. The defender now plies his trade in Watford.

Kevin van Veen has 18 goals to his credit this season but he is yet to score at Easter Road. If he can add to his tally Motherwell may return home content after a 1-1 draw.

Remember the last visit to Hibs?