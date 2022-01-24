Next up - Hibs at Fir Park

Motherwell and Hibs offer a fourth v fifth clash at Fir Park on Wednesday. An exciting evening is guaranteed.

Neither team managed to score against lower league opposition in normal time in the weekend’s Scottish Cup ties but both made it into the next round.

The sun shone for the last meeting

The two league meetings this season between Motherwell and Hibs have been close affairs. Hibs won on a thrilling opening day at Fir Park in August (2-3) and Motherwell earned a draw (1-1) in a chilly December visit to Easter Road.

With a third of the campaign still to run it may be too early to talk qualification for a European spot but Wednesday’s winner will take a step closer to the prize.

Shaun Maloney took charge of Hibs a few days before Christmas and wins against Aberdeen and Dundee United were followed by a loss to Celtic as the season resumed last midweek.

The loss of Martin Boyle will have swelled the Easter Road bank account but blunted their attacking threat. Kevin Nisbet and Christian Dodge now have Chris Mueller to provide support from the wing as the transfer window roundabout continues.

Graham Alexander had another tough spell in the dugout on Saturday. The manager was fuming after the Dingwall collapse against ten men and had wait for a late, late strike from Liam Donnelly to spare the blushes against Morton.

Ross Tierney had a bright beginning to his Motherwell career when he came off the bench and he must be in contention for a starting place on Wednesday. Kevin Van Veen must surely join him in the initial line-up.

An away win would have the visitors a point ahead but a draw would maintain the current order. We may have to settle for that after a 1-1.

Remember the last visit of Hibs?