Next up - Hibs at Fir Park

Two struggling teams meet at Fir Park on Sunday lunchtime. Motherwell and Hibs will scrap for the points.

Motherwell fans have to recall a sunny Saturday in August for memories of the only home league win of the season to date. Kevin van Veen’s penalty delivered a 1-0 win over Livingstion. Five losses and two draws have earned the Steelmen the poorest home form in the top flight.

Hibs have had two successes and eight defeats on the road and disquiet is growing on the Easter Road slopes after only two wins in the last eleven attempts.

Lee Johnson let his feelings rip after the derby loss. Gone was any attempt to protect his players as he bemoaned the quality of his squad. With his jacket on the proverbial shoogly nail, he’ll be hoping that the big stick provokes a positive reaction.

Stevie Hammell delivered an all too familiar verdict after the draw at Livingston. Plenty of opportunities were created but only one converted and another goal lost at the back post from a set piece. New recruit Shane Blaney spent the afternoon on the bench and he will be hoping for a home debut. Max Johnston has been recalled from his loan spell with Cove Rangers and both will offer competition for places in the back line.

Few attending Sunday’s game expect to see a classic. Both teams can cast a wary eye below as the danger area in the table gets more congested. Fear of losing the game may sway the day and the encounter could fizzle out in a goalless draw to the benefit of neither side.

Remember the last visit of Hibs?