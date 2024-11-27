Next up - Hibs at Fir Park

Motherwell will look to resume winning form when Hibs visit Fir Park on Saturday.

After the disappointing loss in Dingwall last weekend the team will be determined to make amends for the under par performance. Zack Robinson broke his duck with a late header but his chance was one of very few successes in the forward are of the pitch.

‘Well fans will hope that Tawanda Maswanhise will be back in the starting eleven to offer his support to the chosen striker. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored his solitary goal against Hibs earlier this season and he’ll be hoping to double (or better) his tally in this meeting.

Stuart Kettlewell still has a sizeable injury restriction placed on his selection and in addition Jair Tavares cannot face his home club.

Hibs remain at the bottom of the table despite their best effort against Aberdeen on Tuesday. They took a point after trailing twice in a game that ended with three added time goals. Chris Cadden scored with a perfectly placed free kick, Joe Newell and Rocky Bushiri got the others. The fight they produced will have been noted by the Steelmen.

Goalkeeper Josef Bursik was replaced as Jordan Smith was give a first league start. Whether he will retain the jersey after conceding three will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.

The Leith side’s horrible start to the campaign has delivered only one win and, inevitably, grumbles from the Famous Five stand have been calling for heads to roll.

With home advantage and increasingly nervous opponents it is no surprise to see the bookies predicting a home win. There’s no reason to disagree, 2-1 to the Mighty ‘Well.

Remember the last visit of Hibs?