Next up - Kilmarnock

Motherwell travel to Rugby Park on Saturday eager to increase the eight point advantage over fifth placed Kilmarnock.

Our hosts have struggled of late. Since a three game winning streak in October they have managed only one win in the last eight attempts. The upshot has been the removal of Angelo Alessio. For Kilmarnock to sack a manager less than six months into a three year contract with the team in the top half of the table seems extraordinary. Alex Dyer, the assistant manager, will be in charge of the team for Saturday’s match.

Game abandoned last season

Whether the change can spark a change in fortune remains to be seen but Motherwell will face a group of players eager to show that they deserve to remain on the payroll.

Eamonn Brophy has ploughed a lonely furrow up front with little support. He is Killie’s top scorer with three goals to his credit. We may see a more aggressive set up under Dyer.

After the defeat to Rangers Stephen Robinson hinted that he may “freshen up” the side for Saturday’s game. That may suggest a return for Peter Hartley, if fit, and possibly a start for Mark O’Hara in midfield. James Scott gave some sense of urgency when he came on as a substitute and he will be keen for another start.

The surface at Rugby Park has not been one we enjoy we have not come home with three points for a couple of seasons. The last win came in March 2017 when emerged with a 2-1.

The bookies are offering a generous 2/1 on an away win. There may be a decent return with a 2-0 triumph for the Mighty ‘Well

