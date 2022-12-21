Next up - Kilmarnock at Fir Park

If the flooded Fir Park stands dry out in time Motherwell and Kilmarnock will be let loose for a three point scrap on Friday evening.

The end of the recent big freeze revealed major weaknesses in the infrastructure of the old stadium and the images of water pouring underneath the stands offer some insight into the scale of the task that has to be undertaken to allow Friday's game to take place. The efforts of all who have put in the long hours to salvage fixture are appreciated.

Stephen O'Donnell scored when the teams last met

Kilmarnock were able to play last weekend and their visit to Tynecastle ended with a 3-1 loss. Ash Taylor got the late consolation goal. Their run of one win in the last five has them in eleventh place just two points behind Motherwell. Their incentive for a rare win on the road is clear.

The continuing absence of Kyle Lafferty has blunted the Derek McInnes’ options in attack and they have the lowest strike rate in the league.

Motherwell’s squad had a week added to the winter break thanks to the stadium’s burst plumbing. Stevie Hammell suggested that the extra time would aid the recovery of a few players who are not yet back to full fitness. Louis Moult played a full 90 minutes in the last game before the break as the points were shared in Perth but he has returned to Burton Albion for further investigation to his recurring ankle problem.

The attacking burden will, once again, fall to Kevin van Veen with the backing of Conor Shields.

Home wins have been too infrequent this season but with trips to Govan and Livingston to come after the Killie game the importance of three points in front of the Fir Park stands is highlighted. Santa may be wearing a claret and amber hat as he delivers a 2-0 boost.

