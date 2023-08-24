Next up - Kilmarnock at Fir Park

Kilmarnock come to Fir Park on Saturday for round three of the league campaign.

Derek McInnes has led his team to an impressive start as the new season gets underway. After an unbeaten run through the League Cup groups stage the Rugby Park side put Rangers to the sword in the opening league game and followed with a point at Tynecastle.

Champagne corks were popped in Kilmarnock at the weekend when cup holders Celtic fell to the renewed Ayrshire. After a shed load of departures McInnes enrolled most replacements from other Scottish clubs and loanees from south of the border. Marley Watkins proved his worth by scoring on Saturday and no goals were conceded in the last three outings.

The wins against the Glasgow sides were achieved on the infamous Rugby Park plastic but on this occasion there will be no advantage gained by familiarity with the alien surface.

Like the opposition Motherwell started the league campaign with a win and a draw but the defeat in Paisley ended League Cup dreams.

Stuart Kettlewell will have to cope with a number of absences before he selects his starting eleven. Listed as unavailable or doubtful are Mika Biereth, Jon Obika, Harry Paton and Pape Souare.

The ‘Well defence was less than convincing last week and a return to the solidity that was evident in earlier games would be welcome. The lack of attacking options is a concern and the Conor Wilkinson/Theo Bair starting partnership may have to be boosted by the fresh legs of Joe Efford or Mark Ferrie.

The bookies have Motherwell as clear favourites but 12/5 can be had for the draw or away win. A wee investment on a 0-0 may bring a return.

Remember the last visit of Kilmarnock?