Next up - Kilmarnock at Fir Park

Motherwell are looking for a home win against Kilmarnock on Saturday to confirm an upturn in form.

The visitors are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the league table but they will be aware that they lost in their last visit to Fir Park when Harry Paton completed a turnaround with the last kick of the game to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Since that sunny day in August fortunes diverged as Motherwell entered a long barren spell while Kilmarnock cemented themselves in the top half of the table.

The visitors have not had a league win in their last three attempts and had defender Corrie Ndaba red carded in their last outing. They failed to see out a two goal lead and had to settle for a point against Hibs.

Marley Watkins and Kyle Vassell lead Killie’s top scorer table but we may see the appearance of new signing Greg Stewart to boost their attack.

Motherwell know that with better finishing they would have won last week’s game in Perth. With the transfer deadline looming forward Jack Vale was recruited on a loan deal from Blacburn Rovers.

‘Well fans were encouraged by the introduction late in the game of Sam Nicholson and the sight of Lennon Miller continuing to add to his minutes on the pitch after his long absence.

The game will start under the charge of Don Robertson and, with any luck, end in a narrow home win; 1- 0.

Remember the last visit of Kilmarnock?