Next up - Livingston

Motherwell take the drive along the M8 to Livingston on Saturday where three points and a move up table is the prize for the winners.

League points at Almondvale have been few and far between for Motherwell. David Clarkson’s flying header provided the last win in May 2006, it’s time to end the drought.

After a month’s inactivity Motherwell returned to action last weekend with a comfortable 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Four different scorers and a clean sheet would deliver a confident squad to aid Stephen Robinson’s preparation for this fixture.

The injury to Trevor Carson is blow. The club had already sourced a stand-in following the cruciate ligament damage to Scott Fox and Aaron Chapman was called upon on Saturday. Carson will need to dig into his inner strength as he faces a three month recovery for his knee to heal. Last season had him sidelined as he fought back from deep vein thrombosis and he had returned in fine form.

On Wednesday Jordan Archer joined on a short term contract.

Mark O’Hara dropped back to central defence and he may get another chance in that unfamiliar role on the Tony Macaroni rubber.

Competition for places up front is intense but Tony Watt holds sway at the moment. There are several partners available.

Livingston will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat after losses to Kilmarnock and Rangers. Both teams have eleven points though Motherwell have a couple of games in hand.

When the teams met at Fir Park in August the visitors came from behind twice to escape with a 2-2 draw.

Another close encounter is likely but this time a 1-0 win for the Mighty ‘Well could be on the cards.

