Next up - Livingston on Boxing Day

Motherwell host Livingston in the last game before the expedited break on Sunday knowing one more win could set up a fantastic second half to the campaign.

Sitting fourth on Christmas Day represents a great first half to the season but the league is tight a defeat could cost two places with even Livi themselves (currently eighth) then closing in.

But these sporting worries pale in comparison to the coronavirus concerns which prompted the Scottish government to effectively ban fans from games once more.

The merits of that decision can be debated but what's clear is Scottish football again faces an uncertain future with no guarantee supporters will be able to return when the league resumes mid-January.

That makes each extra place in the league gained to our midtable par invaluable, even before more potential prize money from Europe is considered.

Livingston are not to be underestimated, however, with a fine run of form replacing previous struggles to draw them away from the worst of the relegation fight.

Motherwell did edge a tough battle 2-1 at Almondvale earlier in the season but remembering Nicky Devlin's near open goal miss with the scores level late on it could easily have been different.

Fir Park has been a solid home for Motherwell with only Hibs, back on the opening day, and the Old Firm leaving with three points.

It might not be pretty - is it ever? - but the 500 fans drawn from the ballot could be waved off with a narrow 1-0 triumph.