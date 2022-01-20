Next up - Morton in the Cup

Motherwell start their Scottish Cup journey with a visit from Morton. Following the midweek defeat in Dingwall are they up for the cup?

The teams have had five knockout clashes in the last decade with Motherwell always the victors. The most recent meeting, in April 2021, needed a penalty shootout but the Greenock side were eliminated.

Following a horrific run of nineteen games for only one win Gus MacPherson was sacked at the beginning of December as his team sat bottom of the Chamionship.

Dougie Imrie (currently under a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association relating to the alleged gambling incidents) was tempted to leave a coaching role at Livingston to take charge.

The Ton are now eighth in the ten team league following a draw against Kilmarnock, a 5-0 thumping of Dunfermline and a 2-0 win over Ayr. It seems they have found a way to goal.

It is clear that Graham Alexander’s team will face a team growing in confidence.

Motherwell players know that they blew three points with their careless display against Ross County in midweek. They had full control of the game following a splendid equaliser early in the second half then faced ten men with half an hour remaining. They left the pitch with heads bowed and a 3-1 defeat.

The fuming manager talked of his side being soft and made it clear that nothing short of maximum effort is required in every game. We can expect an improvement on Saturday.

He may elect to give those players a chance for redemption but more likely is a shuffling of the pack. He has two new faces in the dressing room eager for home debuts. Liam Shaw and Ross Tierney may be used to add some sparkle.

No doubt Morton will offer stubborn resistance but if Motherwell can shake off the Dingwall hangover a place in the fifth round hat should be assured after a 2-0 win.

Remember the last visit of Morton?