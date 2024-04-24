Next up - Motherwell at Aberdeen

Motherwell start the post-split sprint with at trip to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Stuart Kettlewell has declared that his team should aim for the ‘best of the rest’ spot as the season finale approaches. To that end the Steeelmen have to take at least a point at Pittodrie to ensure the lead over the Dons remains.

The previous meetings this campaign see the advantage with Saturday’s hosts. Two wins at Fir Park and a crazy 3-3 draw at Pittodrie on Valentine’s Day (Motherwell failed to hold a three goal lead) suggest that the odds are heavily in Aberdeen’s favour.

While Motherwell had a free weekend Aberdeen came close to delivering a cup upset at Hampden. An impressive recovery forced Celtic into a penalty shoot-out but without success. They earned much credit for what many reckon was their best performance of the season. Let’s hope it was a flash in the pan.

Bojan Miovski and Theo Bair were both named in the SPFL team of the season but it is the Motherwell man who has the better in exchanges between the teams this campaign. Miovski has (whisper it) yet to score against the ‘Well while Bair has three to his credit.

While Saturday’s participants will have an eye on seventh place neither are yet clear of the play-off spot. A point apiece under the watchful gaze of Craig Napier and his team might be a likely outcome, 2-2.

Remember the last visit to Pittodrie?