Next up - Motherwell at Dens Park

Motherwell’s league campaign gets underway on Saturday as newly promoted Dundee unfurl their Championship flag at Dens Park.

The applause that will follow the raising of the flag will be for a different set of players than the eleven likely to start against Motherwell. Last season’s top Championship manager was dumped days after promotion was achieved and the former Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty is now in charge.

A big summer shuffle at Dens followed. Seventeen departures (loanees included) and eleven imports have given the Dark Blues a new look. They failed to get out of the League Cup group that saw Airdrie progress.

Signings that caught the eye include new captain Joe Shaughnessy in defence, Scott Tiffoney on the wing and on loan from Forest Green Rovers, 6’4” striker Amadou Bakayoko.

Trevor Carson is their latest signing and the ex-Motherwell 'keeper might be given a debut on Saturday.

Stuart Kettlewell steered his charges though the early stage of the Viaplay Cup without loss and reached the knockout stage by the narrowest of margins. He has made no secret of the need to bolster the top end of his team. John Obika has had a hamstring scanned and will be a doubt for Saturday and Conor Wilkinson looks like he has completed fifteen rounds with a black and blue bruise around his eye.

Theo Bair was signed during the week to bolster attacking options but it seems that Motherwell will have to rely on threats from midfield to win in Dundee.

Callum Slattery, Blair Spittal and Lennon Miller have provided five goals so far and if they can find another couple then a happy season opener may produce a 2-0 away win.

Remember the last trip to Dens?