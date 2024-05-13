Next up - Motherwell at Easter Road

Motherwell and Hibs meet at Easter Road on Wednesday for the penultimate game of the season.

The teams have had contrasting fortunes of late. Motherwell enjoyed a good spring while Hibs have won only one of their last six. And they received a 4-0 home drubbing from Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Leith locals made their displeasure clear both at half and full time as their beaten players trooped off the pitch. Nick Montgomery is under pressure and he will look to his players to back him in the season’s remaining games.

This campaign’s previous meetings have been close and only one goal separates the combatants. Motherwell had a win (2-1) in round two of the Premiership at Fir Park then two draws (1-1, 2-2) followed. We can expect another tight encounter.

Motherwell were unchanged at the weekend as Ross County were put to the sword. Jack Vale is now free of suspension but he may have to start on the bench as the team produced a couple of wins in his absence.

Shane Blaney will have fond memories of last month’s game against Hibs. He scored a stunning 90th minute equaliser. Another at Easter Road would cheer the travelling fans.

Steven McLean will be in charge of the game and he may see an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Remember the last trip to Easter Road?