Next up - Motherwell at Easter Road

Motherwell travel to Edinburgh on Saturday to face a Hibs side with only one win to their credit.

One win and a couple of draws from six league games with a total of five goals did not deliver the start the locals in Leith had hoped. They will take heart from Sunday’s losing performance at Ibrox but they will be aware that better finishing would likely have delivered a positive outcome.

May in Edinburgh

Travelling fans will look for a positive result buoyed with their team’s four wins from the last five outings.

Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough was recognised for his penalty save against St Mirren with a place in the SPFL team of the week and Lennon Miller shone again with a couple of match winning strikes.

Dan Casey will have to watch from the sidelines as he serves the suspension following his red card at the weekend. Kofi Balmer came off the bench to fill the void caused by Casey’s departure and he will stand alongside Paul McGinn and Liam Gordon in the back line at Easter Road. Jair Tavares also miss out as he watches his home club face his current team-mates.

The main goal threat from Hibs is likely to come from Martin Boyle if he has recovered sufficiently from a recent operation on his wrist. He has two league goals to his credit and a further five in the League Cup. One notable showing at the weekend came from Chris Cadden, a player well known to Motherwell supporters. There will be much to keep the Steelmen’s defence occupied.

Honours were even when the teams shared the points in last season’s four meetings; two wins apiece and two draws. There is every reason to travel with optimism and we may be able to enjoy a 1-0 away win.

Remember the last trip to Easter Road?