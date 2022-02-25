Next up - Motherwell at Ibrox

Motherwell are away to Rangers on Sunday. Is there any hope for a happy return?

Graham Alexander’s side will look to September’s 1-1 draw on the last visit to Ibrox as an indication that, despite their poor league form, a positive result is possible. Motherwell last earned three points on Boxing Day and since that win against Livingston seven fixtures have passed without a victory.

No visiting fans were in the stadium for that game in Govan but there will be a small claret and amber contingent in the south-west corner on Sunday.

Kevin Van Veen has had treatment on the shoulder injury that had him playing for an hour against Aberdeen with one active arm. A scan and an injection has him in contention for a starting place but a late decision is likely.

Rangers are looking for a first win in three on Sunday. A draw with Dundee United was followed with a 2-2 against Dortmund on Thursday.

Progression in the Europa League will have lifted spirits at Ibrox and it is no surprise to see the home side at hot favourites.

The visitors will no doubt give of their best and may frustrate the league leaders for a while but they will likely return home pointless after a defeat; 2-0.

Remember the last ‘Well visit to Ibrox?