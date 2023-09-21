Next up - Motherwell at Ibrox

Motherwell travel to Ibrox on Sunday keen to keep Rangers below them in the league table.

The visitors’ unbeaten start to the league campaign ended last week with the one goal loss to St Mirren. It was a harsh lesson for Stuart Kettlewell’s side as they had by far the better scoring chances. Failing to find the net cost them the match.

Despite that defat the Motherwell squad will go to Govan knowing that their good form will give them a realistic expectation of a positive outcome. Paul McGinn will return to the back three having served his one match ban.

Attacking option will be limited again thanks to the injuries to Jon Obika and Mika Biereth so once more Theo Bair will lead the line with Oli Shaw in reserve. He will be ably backed by Blair Spittal and Callum Slattery.

The game was pushed back 24 hours to Sunday following Rangers’ demotion to the Europa League. They face Real Betis in Glasgow on Thursday.

There are reports of grumblings in the Ibrox stands about the performances of Michael Beale’s side. Losses to Kilmarnock, Eindhoven and Celtic have offered a stuttering season’s start to the support.

The hardy band from Lanarkshire that will occupy the away enclave will remember that two of their last three visits to Ibrox resulted in draws. They may see another on Sunday, 1-1.

Remember the last visit to Govan?