Next up - Motherwell at Kilmarnock

Motherwell and new manager Stuart Kettlewell travel to Rugby Park on Saturday for a classic six pointer.

Long suffering 'Well fans can hardly comprehend that their favourites are on the brink of a third consecutive win. If they look back a fortnight they can recall a shambles of a team too easily ejected from the Scottish Cup while sharing bottom place in the league table.

Two wins in a week under the charge of the development coach transformed the outlook and now that Kettlewell has been confirmed in post the Lanarkshire contingent will be in optimistic mood.

The same staring eleven that overcame St Mirren and Hearts may get a third start on Saturday. The pairing of Kevin van Veen and Jon Obika in attack worked well while the new defensive triple of Calum Butcher, Dan Casey and Paul McGinn helped produce Motherwell's first clean sheet in the league since October.

Kilmarnock have taken all but two of their twenty three points on the home artificial surface. That statistic demonstrates the difficulties visiting teams face. They will be without striker Kyle Vassell following his red card last weekend. Top scorer for Killie is Daniel Armstrong with nine goals.

Motherwell have a three point advantage over tenth placed Kilmarnock and while a 'Well win would deliver the comfort of a six point gap, a draw would retain current league position. Odds more generous that 2/1 are available for the away win and a profitable return may follow a van Veen inspired 1-0.

Remember the last visit to Rugby Park?