Next up - Motherwell at Livingston

Motherwell will take the M8 east on Saturday hoping that current good form gets a just reward against Livingston.

After a frustrating three game run of defeats Motherwell have to stop the rot if the benefits of the productive early season spell are not to be lost. Three wins and a draw earned Stuart Kettlewell’s side a place high in the table but the comfort gained will face a tough test on the Almondale surface.

The encouraging start has been acknowledged with national call-ups for Liam Kelly, Lennon Miller and Brodie Spencer but a positive result at this weekend will be their focus.

The manager makes no secret of his preference for continuity of selection even as players return from the treatment table. Oli Shaw, Pape Souaré and Conor Wilkinson have made the transition to the playing squad but their exposure has been limited to late minutes from the bench. Barring any unreported injury we can expect a familiar ‘Well line-up.

Livingston have a solitary win and four draws to place them with a bunch of others on seven points. Last week they needed a soft penalty to grab a point in Perth with Stephen Kelly scoring from the spot.

Joel Nouble’s presence in attack will command attention but with five goals to his credit to date Bruce Anderson is Livi’s top scorer.

Motherwell will be backed by the usual vociferous support and they will fancy a happy homeward trip. A 2-0 win will do the trick.

Remember the last trip to Livingston?