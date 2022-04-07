Next up - Motherwell at Livingston for a top six decider

Motherwell travel to Livingston on Saturday with a top six place the prize for a season defining game.

This high stakes match will have a cup-tie atmosphere as the teams strive to make the cut after 33 rounds of league competition. An away win will secure a place for Motherwell but a draw (and even a loss) may be enough depending on other results. Livingston need a win and help elsewhere.

The teams have met twice already this season and the Mighty ‘Well have won home and away by two goals to one. Motherwell earned a first three pointer since the Boxing Day win against Saturday’s opponents last weekend and they can feel fortunate to remain in the race after an eleven game winless run.

Livingston have lost their last three and trail Motherwell by two points. David Martindale was fuming after a denied penalty in the loss to St Johnstone but he started to comment on the importance of this week's match while his players were still in the showers. He will have his team well motivated for the must-win clash.

Motherwell fans were delighted with the win against St Mirren. Not only was it the first of the year but after enduring weeks of kick and rush football the manager selected a team that was able to hold and pass the ball. It was the result and the manner of it that pleased. Graham Alexander must be close to completing all permutations of his squad but it may be that he fields the same eleven that delivered last week.

A draw is of no use to the home side and their eagerness to push forward may afford the visiting forwards space to exploit. If they can play with the confidence that was evident last week there may be a happy return along the M8 after another 2-1 win.

Remember the last visit to Livingston?