Next up - Motherwell at Pittodrie

Woeful 'Well and Dismal Dons meet at Pittodrie on Saturday for a scrap likely to be won by the side that makes fewest errors.

Unfortunately for the travelling support Motherwell have embraced a self-destructive habit of slipshod defending that has led to a run of ten league games without a clean sheet. Points have been lost from winning positions and early goals conceded to boost the opposition's confidence.

Wednesday's capitulation to long time losers St Johnstone saw Stevie Hammell's side booed off the park. A barrage of negativity consumed the Motherwell social media channels and there were many calls for the manager's head.

The sudden influx of new faces has done nothing to improve cohesion and the team were well short of the determination and physical effort that set the minimum level of expectation.

The injury to Shane Blaney weakened an already patched up defensive formation and delivered another problem for the struggling manager.

Aberdeen's poor run continued with a home loss to St Mirren on Wednesday. The cup loss to Darvel and the demolition at Easter Road prompted the dismissal of Jim Goodwin but Barry Robson's hope of an upturn was hindered by the early red card awarded to Ross McCrorie. He will be ineligible for Saturday's game.

The Dons have been conceding too easily from set pieces and they are currently weak in attack. Wednesday's penalty against St Mirren gave them their only goal in the last four outings.

Kevin Clancy will be the referee but with both teams at the bottom of a major dip it's unlikely that he'll see any goals. A fiver on a 0-0 may bring a reward.

Remember our last visit to Pittodrie?