Next up - Motherwell at Rugby Park

Motherwell will travel to Rugby Park on Saturday with the aim of securing a fourth win in five attempts under Stevie Hammell’s charge.

Kilmarnock needed a last minute equaliser against Dundee United on the opening day of the season to earn their only point to date. Losses against Rangers, Celtic and Ross County followed.

Derek McInnes had a massive clearout over the summer and the team that earned promotion from the Championship is almost unrecognisable. One face familiar to Saturday’s travelling fans will be Liam Donnelly. After four years at Fir Park he joined Killie in July.

It seems McInnes has yet to settle on a preferred eleven and formations but we can be assured that the visitors will find tough opposition on the artificial surface.

Motherwell have started the league campaign in a way few fans expected. The fresh approach from the new manager has transformed the claret and amber mind set and the team is enjoying the positive momentum. The good start does not hide the fact that much work remains. The three league wins were all by a single goal margin and two of them came thanks to spot kicks. The expectation is that some key acquisitions will arrive before the transfer window closes next week.

The team has grabbed the chance of renewal and against a team under pressure at the bottom of the table there is an opportunity to increase the safety gap.

A healthy support will follow from Lanarkshire and with self belief on the up the players should be able to repay them with another triumph; 2-0 to the Mighty ‘Well.

