Next up - Motherwell at Rugby Park

Motherwell take to the road on Saturday to visit Rugby Park in dire need of a positive result to end a growing barren spell.

The only certainty for the travellers from Lanarkshire is that the performance just witnessed on Wednesday is unlikely to be repeated. The team had played at such a low level that it’s hard to believe anything but an improvement must come next.

Stuart Kettlewell made no attempt to shirk the issue and stated that what he had watched was the worst since he took charge in February.

Whether he opts to field the eleven that started or the eleven that finished the game against Aberdeen matter less that the reaction of the players selected. Somehow they have to find a way to return to the composed confident style that served so well in the first couple of months of the season.

Kilmarnock had a dry spell from mid-August until early October. They had a seven game without a league win but home success against Livingston and Aberdeen sent them up the table. An unexpected loss in Perth this midweek set them back but they are now in the top half of the table a couple of points ahead of Motherwell having played on game more.

Kyle Vassell leads their league goal table with five to date with Marley Watkins providing assists. Kilmarnock have won three on their home plastic and none on the road. Their advantage on that surface cannot be underestimated and it may be the deciding factor on Saturday.

It took a brilliant free kick from Callum Slattery to earn a point when Motherwell last played at Rugby Park and it may need a similar flash of brilliance if a defeat is to be avoided.

However, the bookies seldom get it wrong and their pointer on this occasion does not bode well for the visitors, a 2-1 loss may be on the cards.

Remember our last trip to Kilmarnock?