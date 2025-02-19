Next up - Motherwell at Tannadice with a new manager

Michael Wimmer starts his time with Motherwell at Tannadice on Saturday. Will we see a new manager bounce?

It could be that by kick-off time Wimmer and his assistant Ahmet Koc will know the names of most of thirty odd players in their squad. Whether they can find a winning permutation is less likely.

The recent return from injury of Lennon Miller, Callum Slattery and Sam Nicholson should offer some midfield control although the trio were unable to stop the loss to Ross County as Stephen Frail bowed out.

Tony Watt will not face his home club but a recall for Tawanda Maswanhise must be likely. The Zimbabwean dismantled United on Motherwell’s last visit in October. That win was one of three that the Steelmen have already recorded against the Tannadice side.

It may come as a surprise to ‘Well fans fixated on their team’s dip in form to discover that Dundee United have had an even worse recent return: one win in the last seven compared to Motherwell’s win and a draw.

In Sam Dalby they have the top scorer in the league and he has already netted three times against Motherwell this season. Our former favourite Louis Moult has two against his former team.

Kevin Holt and Will Ferry will be back in contention after missing out last weekend.

A decent following from Lanarkshire will be at Tannadice keen to see if the new manager can lift the Steelmen from recent lows. The bookies have United as strong favourites despite their recent travails. They may be off the mark and as the ‘Well take a point home after a 2-2 draw.

Remember the last trip to Tannadice?