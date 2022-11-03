Next up - Motherwell away to Hearts

Motherwell face Hearts on Sunday knowing that the last win in Gorgie was two years ago. Can they travel home happy?

Stevie Hammell will be pleased with his team's four wins from seven away games so far this season but he will not underestimate the task ahead at Tynecastle. His selection options remain constrained as several players are injured so we can expect only minor alterations to the side that returned a 1-0 win at Tannadice.

Once again Kevin van Veen will have to lead the line with the support of Connor Shields and advanced midfielders. Stuart McKinstry was rewarded by the 'Well support for his recent contributions with the October Player of the Month award. After a gradual introduction McKinstry has had a run of starts as he begins to repay his boyhood club for the opportunity to wear claret and amber.

Sondre Solholm scored the winner last week but he was forced to come off after an hour. Bevis Mugabi filled the gap and it may be that he and Ricki Lamie anchor the defence on Sunday.

Hearts ended their Europa Conference involvement with a loss in Istanbul on Thursday. They return to a less than impressive domestic campaign that has produced one win in the last five. They hold a one point advantage over Motherwell with a game in hand.

Lawrence Shankland tops their goal scoring list with ten to his credit and that includes a losing hat-trick against Celtic a fortnight ago. Robbie Neilson fielded him for the last half hour in Istanbul probably with an eye on Sunday's fixture.

Motherwell fans will have to travel with their tickets as none will be on sale at the ground. Kevin Clancy will be in charge

A tight encounter is likely but it may be that Motherwell have to wait further for success in Tynecastle following a 1-0 loss.

Remember the last trip to Gorgie?