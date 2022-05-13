Next up - Motherwell end the season away to Celtic

Motherwell end the season with a stress free trip to Parkhead knowing that a fourth or fifth place is in the bank.

Celtic confirmed their championship success with a midweek draw at Tannadice and the home fans will be in party mood. If Motherwell can cause an upset (of if Ross County can lend a hand when they play Dundee United) the party will extend to the away corner.

The travelling fans will bring hope but little expectation. The last 'Well win at Parkhead came thanks to a Louis Moult double in 2015. Optimists will point out that the last meeting between the teams at Celtic Park was decided by the narrowest of margins, 1-0.

Hopes may be raised if Ange Postecoglou elects to give some of his regulars a well earned rest given that some will be engaged in internationals well into the summer. Any help will be gratefully received.

After a long poor run of games that threatened to fritter away the healthy bag of early season points Motherwell produced back to back wins against Ross County and Hearts to move off of sixth place. Those wins were won in the face of a nasty bug that had swept though the Fir Park squad.

The after effects of the illness may affect the team choices available to Graham Alexander. Kevin Van Veen came off the bench in each of those key games to make decisive contributions despite his weakness. Is it too much to ask him for another game changing appearance?

This will be the 46th competitive game in Motherwell's season. The team has delivered a league position way beyond what we were entitled to expect back in July although it made for tough viewing. Those selected will give of their best but it is unlikely to be enough to dampen the celebration in Glasgow's east end. A 2-0 defeat is on the cards.

