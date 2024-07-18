Next up - Motherwell have a short trip to play Clyde

Motherwell take on Clyde in Hamilton on Saturday for the third game in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

After the disappointing Tuesday evening in Montrose, Stuart Kettlewell knows that his oft repeated desire to finish top of the group would benefit by wins against Clyde and Partick Thistle. There is no room for a mistake against the League Two side.

The teams last met in 2018

The manager will continue his policy of spreading game time throughout his squad so we can expect a few changes to the starting eleven. In order to achieve “a balance of minutes” there will be “one or two alterations” but his options will be limited by the number of players currently unavailable with injuries.

The rotation may see Krisztian Hegyi back in goal and Moses Ebiye leading the line on the New Douglas Park artificial surface. Kofi Balmer could be switched with Liam Gordon, both look to fine close season captures.

Clyde had to sit out match day one but their campaign began with a fine win away to Edinburgh City on Wednesday. Five goals from five players and a clean sheet gave Ian McCall’s team the perfect start. His players will not lack confidence when they run out on Saturday.

Motherwell have to travel only four miles for this match and if they bring the correct mind set with them they should return to Fir Park with a comfortable three points, say 3-1.

Remember the last meeting with Clyde?