Next up - Motherwell in Dingwall

Motherwell travel north to face Ross County on Saturday for another six pointer. Can the unbeaten run continue?

Stuart Kettlewell will return to his former stomping ground in charge of a Motherwell side rejuvenated under his command. Wins over St Mirren and Hearts and last week's draw in Kilmarnock gave the new manager a great start to his spell in the Fir Park hot seat.

Selection consistency and a refreshing positive attitude have been key elements in the move off the bottom of the table. It will not be a surprise to see the same eleven start the game at Victoria Park. The stability that springs from the Calum Butcher, Dan Casey and Paul McGinn combination at the back feeds the growing self-belief throughout the team. Callum Slattery may feel that his marvellous point winning free-kick last weekend should earn him a promotion from the bench.

Motherwell have a three point advantage over Ross County and the preservation of that gap must be top priority. Naturally, the long homeward journey would feel considerably shorter should the margin be increased to six. Success will only come if the 'Well defence can blunt the growing partnership of Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White.

The pair took advantage of a dismal Dundee United to register a three game run at home comprising two wins and a draw.

The challenge to the visitors is clear but Kevin van Veen will have a fond memory of his time at Victoria Park. In October he scored three of Motherwell's five without reply. If he and his pals can find the net twice then a wee celebration might follow a 2-1 away win.

Remember the last visit to Dingwall?