Next up - Motherwell in Dingwall

Saturday’s draw with Dundee was Motherwell’s third in the last four. Can the long awaited win arrive on Tuesday in Dingwall?

The Fir Park faithful had mixed emotions as they trudged through the icy streets after the 3-3 draw with Dundee on Saturday. There was early promise following Mika Biereth’s early goal but for most of the afternoon disappointment and frustration held sway. Two equalisers were needed to salvage a point after control of the game was given up. The late cheers barely masked the underlying grumbles.

A look back to warmer climes

Motherwell now sit at bottom place in the goals conceded table with twenty five from the fifteen league games to date. The defence can point to only one clean sheet in the current campaign. It may give some comfort to note that Ross County come close to matching Motherwell’s concession rate.

Since former ‘Well player Derek Adams returned for his third spell in charge of the Staggies a draw against Kilmarnock a win against St Mirren have lifted spirits in the Highlands. Tuesday’s match will be their third consecutive home fixture as their scheduled game in Livingston was frozen off at the weekend.

Jordan White was the late goal scoring hero as their first win in a dozen outings boosted their tally.

The visitors will be changed on Tuesday. Harry Paton’s VAR influenced red card forces a midfield adjustment but Callum Slattery will be available. Reports suggest the Dan Casey’s sixth booking will keep him out and Calum Butcher will move back to centre defence.

The teams shared six goals when they met at Fir Park in October. Two very late goals salvaged the point for Motherwell with Luca Ross scoring deep in added time. The visitors will take heart from last season’s visit to Victoria Park, a 7-0 aggregate and six points.

It seems likely that goals will flow but with two leaky defences maybe a 2-2 could result.

Remember the last trip to Dingwall?