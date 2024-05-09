Next up - Motherwell in Dingwall

Motherwell face Ross County at Victoria Park on Saturday. A win will keep the best of the rest chase alive.

The end of the season is in sight. After this weekend’s game all that remains is a midweek visit to Easter Road before St Johnstone visit Fir Park for the end of season party.

The modest goal of seventh place is hardly one to generate much excitement yet that target can be used to maintain the players’ focus. They must delay thoughts of early summer holidays for a further week.

Stuart Kettlewell will prepare for this match in his usual meticulous way and the squad will be well briefed. Ross County are battling to pull free of the play-off spot and their two wins from the last three will fuel belief that they can escape. Motherwell have to meet that challenge.

Simon Murray drew much praise for his performance against Hibs last week. His goal took this season’s tally to nineteen and it came on his fortieth appearance. Former ‘Well player Jordan White scored the late winner in that game.

The teams delivered fourteen goals in the three previous meetings this season. Motherwell lead the aggregate 8-6. Can we expect another high scoring encounterthis time under the eagle eye of Kevin Clancy?

Motherwell celebrated deliverance from the threat of relegation at the Player of the Year dinner after the convincing win over Livingston. Blair Spittal and Theo Bair were singled out for awards and if they can maintain the form that earned them then a 2-2 share may be on the cards.

Remember the last trip to Dingwall?