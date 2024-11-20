Next up - Motherwell in Dingwall

Motherwell face Ross County in Dingwall as league business resumes following the last international break of the year.

Since the teams met in a goalless draw at Fir Park on the opening day, Motherwell have had the better start to the season. Hence, Saturday’s match sees the visitors arrive with a seven point advantage and two games in hand.

The Staggies have drawn six and won two but the table reveals a major weakness, they have the lowest goal tally with only ten from their thirteen attempts. They have not hit the net in the last three games.

Given that nine of their twelve points have been earned at Victoria Park they are likely to offer stiff resistance to the Steelmen. Northern Irishman Ronan Hale has bagged four goals for ‘County so far and he will likely be partnered by Jordan White in attack.

Kofi Balmer, Lennon Miller and Tawanda Maswanhise will be reuinited with the rest of the squad before the journey north. Stephen O’Donnell and Paul McGinn will join the other long term injured players as spectators at the weekend.

Motherwell currently have a healthy spread of goals through the team with Maswanhise making his presence felt with three strikes in the last couple of league games. Stuart Kettlewell will be hoping his return from the African Cup of Nations double header delivers him fit and eager to play.

This is the start of an uninterrupted twelve game run until the Scottish Cup weekend in mid-January. Success in the Highlands would complete a fine trio of league wins, 2-1 for the visitors.

Remember the last trip to Victoria Park?