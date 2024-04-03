Next up - Motherwell in Dundee

Motherwell and Dundee have drawn twice this season. Will a winner emerge at Dens Park on Saturday?

The teams started their league campaigns win a 1-1 in August and followed that with a 3-3 at Fir Park in December. Dundee now have a six point lead over the ‘Well and a fingertip hold on sixth place.

The hosts will look to seal a hat-trick of wins on the back of victories over Aberdeen and St Johnstone in the last two outings.

Dens Park in August

Lyall Cameron caught the eye last weekend with his long range goal from almost 50 yards at McDiarmid Park. The midfielder also netted for the Scotland U21s against Kazakhstan during the international break. Amadou Bakayoko scored the winner against St Johnstone, that’s his sixth in thirty two appearances.

One uncertainty for Saturday’s trip is the suitability of the Dens Park pitch. The current wet weather has prompted discussion among locals about the possibility of a postponement. With the final pre-split round scheduled for 13 April options for a rescheduled date are limited.

Motherwell’s vanishing hope of sixth place after the split will disappear without a win but recent form will send them to Tayside with justifiable confidence. Wins over Livingston and Rangers were followed by a VAR driven controversial defeat to Aberdeen before last week’s comeback to add a point against St Mirren.

There were no reported injuries following last weekend’s game and Lennon Miller seemed to cope with his half hour’s activity unscathed. He may return to the starting eleven.

Stuart Kettlewell seems to have settled on the striking pair of Theo Bair and Jack Vale as his opening partnership. Bair made his scoring debut at Dens in August, time for another? Maybe we’ll get a look at Ebiye Moses if the new man has settled into the squad.

David Dickinson will be in charge for this match.

This is likely to be a close affair and the first goal may be enough to secure the points. Fingers crossed for a sneaky away win, 1-0.

Remember the last visit to Dens Park?