Next up - Motherwell in Govan

A trip to Ibrox on Saturday completes a busy week for Motherwell. Can they leave Govan with a result?

It is often said of teams out with the Glasgow pair that their season will not be judged on those results. In that light Motherwell can make the trip in good spirits knowing that Wednesday’s win over Livingston was a vital contribution to the league campaign.

Those who witnessed the last game between the pair at Ibrox in September will recall that the visitors played well and were unlucky not to be rewarded for their efforts. Only a Cyriel Dessers goal separated the teams on that occasion.

If Motherwell can show the same drive that brought success in the second half at Almondvale then the small contingent that will occupy the Sandy Jardine West Corner will leave happy.

The home side continued their long winning run on Wednesday with a 2-1 win on the Kilmarnock plastic. James Tavernier produced one of his trademark dead ball strikes to level the game before Tom Lawrence followed up to seal the points minutes later.

There is no doubt that the gap in quality between the players available to the managers suggests that a home win is likely. The bookies are offering up to 18/1 for a ‘Well win.

Alan Muir will be in charge of proceedings and he will probably have to confirm a couple of goals for the home side, 2-0.

Remember the last visit to Ibrox?