Next up - Motherwell in Leith

Motherwell will complete a frantic winter schedule with a trip to Easter Road on Saturday.

Stuart Kettlewell’s squad has been well tested throughout this busy period that ends with a seventh game in twenty two days. This will be a big test for tired legs.

Motherwell’s form has been mixed but the upshot is a current fifth place that will remain regardless of the weekend’s results. Hibs enjoyed a game free midweek and on the back of a run that harvested seventeen points from a possible twenty four it is no surprise that the bookies have them as hot favourites.

Wednesday in Kilmarnock was not an easy watch for the travelling support. Motherwell were unable to take anything but the briefest moments of control to find some relief from a Killie side that had most of the ball. On the plus side the defence was outstanding and the clean sheet was enough to take a valuable away point.

We wait for updates on the knocks suffered at Rugby Park but hope to see more of Kai Andrews following his brief debut. The midfielder, on loan from Coventry City, showed enough to suggest he’ll be an asset.

Hibs have been on an upward path in recent weeks and now hold seventh place. Still, that is only a three point advantage over their city rivals in the play-off spot. Martin Boyle has played a big part in their revival and he will need watching. Mykola Kuharevich will miss out but there may be a return for Elie Youan.

The two previous meetings finished with away wins. Motherwell won 2-1 in Leith in October but Hibs had their revenge in November, 3-0 at Fir Park.

On this occasion the pattern is likely to be broken. Hibs are likely to extend their unbeaten run while the visitors could suffer from a lack of sharpness after the punishing schedule. The heart hopes not but the head sees a 2-1 loss.

Remember the last trip to Easter Road?