Next up - Motherwell in Paisley

Motherwell take the road again on Tuesday for the short trip to St Mirren Park. Can the 'Well get back on track?

While Graham Alexander's men were engaged in a 2-0 loss at Tynecastle on Saturday the St Mirren squad were adjusting to an unexpected afternoon without competition. Storm Malik had caused the postponement of their scheduled fixture at Dens Park.

Motherwell fans backing the team

The transfer window will be closed before the game but there are likely to be changes in both camps. What the effect will be on the starting line-ups remains to be seen.

Motherwell fought hard against Hearts but paid the price for a couple of defensive lapses. Barry Maguire limped off in the first half on Saturday and must be a doubt for Tuesday. Sean Goss was his replacement and he may retain his midfield place together with Liam Shaw and Callum Slattery.

Ross Tierney completed his 90 minute debut and showed enough to merit another start. He may be able to provide Kevin Van Veen and Connor Shields with scoring chances.

After an eleven game run without a win from October to December St Mirren’s luck turned with wins against Dundee United and Aberdeen (thanks to a fizzer of a free kick from Connor Ronan). They are now in ninth place, seven points behind Motherwell.

As speculation about the fate of Jamie McGrath continues as deadline day progresses there would be a smile on the faces of ‘Well fans if he were to leave St Mirren Park ahead of this fixture.

There are a few ex-Motherwell players on the Buddie’s books; Lee Erwin, Richard Tait, Charles Dunne and Curtis Main have worn claret and amber in the past.

Motherwell have two away league wins to date and St Mirren have managed only two home successes. If the visitors can avoid careless slips they should return home with three points after a tight 1-0 win.

Remember our last trip to Paisley?