Next up - Motherwell in Paisley

Motherwell will travel to Paisley on Saturday hoping to prevent a dip becoming a slump.

The Steelmen’s fragile grip on a top six place will be tested when they face seventh placed St Mirren at the weekend. They must avoid defeat to stay ahead of their opponents.

The players will have to free themselves of the frustration and disappointment of Wednesday’s loss to Dundee. They created plenty of opportunities but had only one goal to show for their efforts. Meanwhile Dundee, with some assistance from a dodgy decision, showed how to capitalise on defensive weakness.

Stuart Kettlewell shuffled his starting eleven for the midweek fixture but the short interval before Saturday’s kick off may tempt him to make a further rotation.

St Mirren suffered a four game losing run in October but since that hiccup they have recovered with three wins and a draw from the last five matches. Stephen Robinson made no attempt to hide his feelings after last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Tannadice.

Toyosi Olusanya heads the Buddies’ scoring list although his singular strike in the last nine games may suggest that he is off his best.

The last meeting of the pair resulted in a win for Motherwell in a ten-a-side meeting at Fir Park. Lennon Miller scored both ‘Well goals, his last to date.

The omens do not look good for the visitors and a narrow defeat may be on the cards, a 2-1 loss will see the sides swap places.

Remember the last trip to St Mirren Park?