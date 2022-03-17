Next up - Motherwell in Perth

Motherwell have an opportunity to get the season back on track when they travel to face St Johnstone on Saturday.

Hopes of a Hampden visit ended with the Scottish Cup defeat to Hibs last weekend and all that remains for Motherwell is the scramble for a place in the top half of the table. There are six teams in the mid-table pack separated by a point. With three games remaining until the split every point is vital.

An international break follows this round of fixtures and as Motherwell have yet to record a league win this calendar year the psychological boost to be gained from an away triumph cannot be understated. Motherwell took the honours in the last meeting between the teams with a 2-1 home win a week before Christmas. The match at McDiarmid in August finished 1-1.

Regular ‘Well fans have all but given up trying to anticipate Graham Alexander’s starting line-up. Some suggest the first eleven off the team bus can claim a jersey while others infer the use of lottery balls. Liam Kelly will be in goal but after that uncertainty grows.

St Johnstone last played a fortnight ago when they earned a point at Easter Road. Their cup adventure ended when the lost in extra-time to Kelty Hearts.

The Perth side seem to be locked in to the play-off spot and the main concern seems to focus on the margin they hold over Dundee rather than any upward ambition. The change in their fortune this season compared to the historic achievements in the last campaign offers a stark reminder of the unpredictability of the Scottish game.

If Kevin Van Veen can wreak havoc in the home defence there may be a happy homecoming to Lanarkshire after shaky 1-0 win.

