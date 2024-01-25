Next up - Motherwell in Perth

Motherwell take on St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday. The teams have been closely matched all season, can a winner emerge?

The two previous meetings this campaign have both resulted in stalemates. Motherwell recovered from a two goal deficit in Perth to snatch a draw in Craig Levein’s debut in the home dugout in November. A month later St Johnstone failed to hold on in added time and a 1-1 draw followed at Fir Park.

The teams are level on points and share ninth spot although Motherwell have the better goal difference. Both teams are in desperate need of the three point prize that would widen the gap from the danger zone.

St Johnstone are on a five game winless run that includes an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Airdrie last week. A despondent Levein described his team’s use of the ball as ‘abysmal’. They gained a point on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen. New signing David Kjeltens, a defender, scored the equaliser.

Motherwell arrested the horrible long winless run with the last game of the old year and a now with an unbeaten triple behind them hope is renewed for a brighter second half of the season.

With no replacement yet recruited for the recalled Mika Biereth and Oli Shaw and with John Obika injured the striking task falls to Theo Bair. He will have two goal cup hero Blair Spittal to give ample support.

‘Well fans were rightly impressed by their first look at Adam Montgomery at the weekend. His link up play with Georgie Gent on the left flank provided the assist for the opening goal against Alloa. Lennon Miller returned to action and Andy Halliday got his first claret and amber minutes on the clock.

A similar performance from the imports on Saturday might be enough to swing the game after a close fought 1-0 away win.

Remember the last trip to McDiarmid Park?