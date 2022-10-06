Next up - Motherwell visit Hibs

Motherwell travel to Easter Road on Saturday buoyed by the marvellous midweek show in Dingwall. Will it be a profitable afternoon in the capital?

Hibs started the league campaign with five points from their opening five games but since then three wins, against Klmarnock, Aberdeen and Ross County, have moved them up the table and they now hold a one point advantage over Motherwell.

Lee Johnson was appointed to the manager's post in May and over the summer there was a huge turnaround in the playing staff. Notable recruits included David Marshall in goal and Martin Boyle at the other end.

Their top scorers are Josh Campbell (5) and Boyle (4) a combined total of one behind Kevin Van Veen (10).

The referee for this game will be Grant Irvine

In Tuesday's match against Ross County Motherwell found the cutting edge that has been rather blunt in the last few outings. A Van Veen hat-trick and goals from Joe Efford and Callum Slattery combined to sweep County from the pitch. It also produced a fourth clean sheet in the current league campaign.

It would not be a surprise to see Hammell choose the same starting eleven. Once again Louis Moult will have to wait for a call from the bench but he may play a significant part in a 2-2 draw.

Remember the last visit to Easter Road?