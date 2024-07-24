Next up - Partick Thistle at Fir Park on Sunday

Motherwell and Partick Thistle will complete the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup at Fir Park on Sunday.

Group G has produced a fascinating climax and with one round remaining Motherwell, Partick Thistle or Clyde could top the section. Motherwell (8 points) hold a two point advantage over the other pair (6 points) and a win will guarantee progression to the knockout stage. A draw (regardless of the bonus point) will place Mothewell above Thistle.

The decision by the broadcasters to push the Fir Park kick off back 24 hours will give some clarity to Sunday’s teams as Clyde host Montrose on Saturday.

'Well v Thistle 2017

The Jags started the competition with wins over Montrose and Edinburgh City before losing to Clyde on Tuesday. Their eleven goals have come from eight different goal scorers with Brian Graham having three on his own account.

They have conceded five at home to Montrose and Clyde and that apparent weakness must be something for Motherwell to exploit.

Stuart Kettlewell will demand nothing short of a win from his players. He has mentioned a few times that his intention is to top the group and that outcome is now one win away.

After the Clyde game he was pleased with the number of chances created but not so happy about the conversion rate. He continues to stress the need to avoid loss of concentration in defence.

Harry Paton limped off at New Douglas Park but the return of Paul McGinn to the match day squad was encouraging. Moses Ebiye and Zach Robinson formed the dual striking partnership while Filip Stuparevic came on late to provide the best goal of the afternoon.

The manager has alternated goalkeepers in the games to date but he will soon have to settle on a preferred starter. He is likely to continue spreading game time throughout the squad but he will have to ensure that there is no slip up on Sunday.

In typical Motherwell fashion the afternoon will have a few scary moments but progress should be sealed with a 3-1 win.

