Next up - Rangers at Fir Park

Motherwell will entertain Rangers at Fir Park on Saturday lunchtime with the aim of extending Stuart Kettlewell’s unbeaten run.

This will be the second and last game in March for the Steelmen following the six matches in February that brought the unseating of Stevie Hammell and the resurgence under the new manager.

On the back of three wins and a draw the ‘Well squad will face Saturday’s game with a frame of mind that was unimaginable a month ago. The defence has earned a couple of clean sheets since Kettlewell switched to three central defenders and with goals coming from a variety of positions to back up Kevin van Veen’s contribution ‘Well fans will be justified in hoping for a positive result.

A stunning free kick by Stuart McKinstry offered some late hope in the 2-1 defeat when Rangers came to town in October. The loanee has not kicked a ball under Kettlewell’s charge and seems to be a fixture on the bench.

Liam Kelly and Ryan Jack have places in the latest Scotland squad but they will be on opposite sides at the 1230 kick off.

The visitors have not dropped a point in any of their last eight league games. They hold second place in the table and it is no surprise to that the bookmakers have them as strong odds on favourites to continue the winning run.

Motherwell and Rangers last drew at Fir Park two years ago when the visitors levelled the game late in the second half. There was an empty stadium for that meeting but on this occasion those in the home stands may cheer a bonus point after another 1-1.

Remember the last visit by Rangers?