Next up - Ross County

Motherwell face the long journey north to Ross County on Boxing Day knowing another tough challenge waits in Dingwall.

But the potential reward is enormous. If we can secure a first win since 2017 at Victoria Park the three points would all but secure the top six and, with favourable results elsewhere, leave us well placed in the race for the top four.

Manager Stephen Robinson will be sweating on the fitness of Liam Donnelly, who went off injured in the win at Kilmarnock, but we were better balanced when Liam Polworth came on anyway. Chris Long has established himself as the number nine of choice and James Scott probably did enough to retain his wide berth opposite Jermaine Hylton.

Ross County have done well since gaining promotion in summer despite a poor recent run. They were embarrassed at Livingston on Saturday but ravaged by illness. We should read little into that result.

Instead the memory of their 2-1 triumph from Fir Park earlier in the season should serve as a reminder we can take nothing for granted. We helped them, through Jake Carroll's needless red card, en route to that comeback win and if we can avoid handing out late Christmas presents this time, may make the long journey home with a 1-0 win.

Remember our last trip to Dingwall?