Next up - Ross County

Motherwell return to action on Tuesday with a rescheduled league meeting with Ross County in Dingwall.

There will be no crowd restriction in place and the players can expect a few thousand highlanders and a contingent from Lanarkshire to welcome them into the business end of the season.

Motherwell will hope to continue the good work that brought wins against St Johnstone and Livingston at the end of the year while Ross County will be looking to widen their two point lead over Dundee who occupy the play-off spot.

Both teams have been active in the transfer market and there may be more movement before kick-off. County have taken Declan Drysdale from Coventry and Kayne Ramsay from Southampton on loans to bolster their defensive options. Regular central back Jack Baldwin will not be available to Malky Mackay as he serves a suspension.

Blair Spittall, Regan Charles-Cook and ex-Motherwell player Jordan White have contributed the bulk of the 27 league goals credited to County this season and that’s two more than Motherwell have managed. Their defensive weakness is shown by the loss of 35 from 20 fixtures.

Motherwell converted the Hearts loanee Jordan Roberts to permanent status and added the much heralded Ross Tierney for his attacking flair. Liam Shaw moved from Parkhead on loan till the season end. Speculation about the short term future of Tony Watt continues. News of his pre-contract with Dundee United broke before the Boxing Day match against Livingston and the striker was demoted to the bench. The uncertainty over his presence is unhelpful.

The teams last met in September at Fir Park with a 2-1 home win. Motherwell’s last trip to Victoria Park was in January and is best remembered thanks to an extraordinary leap and header from Bevis Mugabi to seal a 2-1 win.

Another 2-1 win for the Mighty ‘Well will bring some winter cheer.

Remember the last visit to Dingwall?