Next up - Ross County at Fir Park

Motherwell, with safety assured, face a Ross County side deep in the relegation dogfight at Fir Park on Saturday.

The visitors grasped a possible lifeline with a win at Tannadice last weekend. Jordan White scored all three to lift the Staggies off the bottom and renew hope of a late survival dash.

A win against Livingston a fortnight ago gives them a shot at a three game winning streak on Saturday but they will have to overcome a ‘Well team in great form.

Malky Mackay knows not to expect any sympathy from the former Ross County manager. Stuart Kettlewell has seventh place in his sights knowing that it would bring a financial advantage that could boost his budget.

Kettlewell has found the way to maximise the potential of the players at his disposal; two strikers with Blair Spittal in close support and four across the middle backed up by three central defenders. Captain Kelly will have a third consecutive clean sheet in mind.

Much of the home crowd’s attention will be on Kevin van Veen. A goal from the striker would mean a nine game scoring run and move him to within three of a season haul of thirty. Given that he has already netted five against ‘County this campaign it is no surprise to see the bookies offering almost even money that he adds to his tally.

A festive atmosphere will be created outside the ground as the club an community trust combine to host a Family Fun Day in front of the Phil O’Donnell stand. The home crown should be boosted with the Bring a Friend for a Fiver incentive.

It’s hard to predict anything other than a home win with KVV leading the charge to a 2-0 success.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?