Next up - Ross County at Fir Park

Motherwell and Ross County meet at Fir Park on Tuesday evening for a six pointer that offers both triumph and disaster.

The celebration of a three point victory is a rare event for supporters of Tuesday’s teams. Motherwell have recorded one win in the last nineteen attempts while Ross County have to look back seven games for a success - and that came against the Steelmen.

Motherwell’s loss in Dingwall in December was a low point in a dismal run but since then a gradual upturn in form has offered the prospect of improvement. The last meeting of the teams at Fir Park was in October when a frantic closing twenty five minutes delivered six goals in a 3-3 draw.

County added defender Michee Efete from Grimsby and a further half a dozen loan players last month as Derek Adams tries to get his side away from the play-off spot. They had plenty of chances at home against St Johnstone on Saturday but managed to give the Perth side their first away win of the season.

Theo Bair thanked ‘Well fans for his player of the month award by scoring a fine equaliser against Kilmarnock. Growing confidence and high work rate are beginning to justify Stuart Kettlewell’s summer pick but the lack of options in forward areas of the team remains a concern.

Of the January’s new boys, Andy Halliday already looks like a regular while four were on the home bench. Sam Nicholson got some game time and the others could well be introduced in this busy week. A Scottish Cup game follows on Friday.

This has the potential to be similar to a blood and thunder cup tie but home advantage may be enough to deliver the vital win, 2-1.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?