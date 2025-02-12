Next up - Ross County at Fir Park

Motherwell and Ross County meet at Fir Park on Saturday. Can sixth beat eleventh?

Both teams were free of duties last weekend thanks to early cup exits. Motherwell followed that disappointment with losses to St Johnstone and Celtic while Ross County managed a draw with Hibs before a 4-0 defeat to Rangers. This suggests that Saturday’s match will see two struggling teams in a scrap for three much needed points.

Stephen Frame remains in temporary charge of the Steelmen as the search for a replacement for Stuart Kettlewell continues. He has the tricky task of integrating the eight winter window imports into the playing squad while adjusting to his new role.

The news that Lennon Miller and Jair Tavares are back in full training is welcome and if Miller is included in the matchday squad an immediate boost will be felt throughout the club. New signing Luke Armstrong scored against Celtic on his Fir Park debut and he’ll be looking to hold on to his starting place alongside Tawanda Maswanhise.

The Highlanders picked up enough points at the turn of the year to move off the bottom of the table and now they look to leave the play-off spot. They have begun to score more regularly (the last blank was ten games ago) with Ronan Hale and Jordan White leading the way.

Don Cowie brought in four in the January window while moving a number out including Ricki Lamie to the Accies on loan.

If Motherwell are to offer a serious bid to retain a place in the top half of the table they will need a win on Saturday. They have yet to beat the Staggies this season, time for a change. If they can avoid careless moments then a home triumph will follow, 3-1.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?