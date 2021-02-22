Next up - St Mirren

Motherwell head to Paisley on Wednesday in desperate need of a result to lift spirits after two horrible home defeats.

The loss to Hamilton was followed by a toothless display against St Johnstone on Saturday. The weekend's viewing offered a painful experience for Motherwell fans. It was the worst performance from a claret and amber team in years. To quote Graham Alexander, "it wasn't good enough".

Those that remain on the team sheet for the six o'clock kick-off against St Mirren cannot fail to do better. Stephen O'Donnell will be clear of suspension and, hopefully, he will be joined by some more first team regulars. A determined effort to take something from the game would be welcome.

The manager took charge of Motherwell for the first time when the teams met at St Mirren Park early last month. He came away with a point, an outcome that might satisfy him on this occasion.

Jim Goodwin's side have drawn their last three games and they are in a giddy sixth place in the table. Jonathan Obika is their main goal threat but Jamie McGrath is still out with a shoulder injury. Eamonn Brophy, newly acquired from Kilmarnock, is another goal scorer not available.

Lee Erwin and Richard Tait are the former ‘Well players to watch.

The Motherwell players selected will know what is expected. Another weak display is not acceptable. They need to demonstrate a wholehearted commitment to the cause and refuse to accept defeat. With hard work and some good fortune they might stop the rot with a valuable point, 1-1.

Remember Motherwell's last trip to Paisley?